Jalen Ramsey fined over $14,000 by the NFL

Jalen Ramsey at the Pro Bowl
Feb 4, 2023; Paradise, NV, USA; NFC cornerback Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams (5) during practice at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL accepted Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey’s reasoning for punching Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase in Week 11, but they did not let him get away with it completely.

The NFL fined Ramsey $14,491 for unsportsmanlike conduct, specifically by striking Chase during the fourth quarter of last week’s game. Ramsey was also ejected from the game for his actions.

Understandably, officials did not see that Ramsey was retaliating after Chase spit on him. That video only emerged after the game, and led to Chase getting suspended one game and losing over $500,000 as a result. In that context, Ramsey’s punishment really is a slap on the wrist.

Ramsey might have hoped that he would get away with just the ejection considering what prompted his actions. From the NFL’s perspective, however, two wrongs don’t make a right.

Ramsey signed a 4-year, $84.7 contract with the Steelers after being traded to Pittsburgh during the offseason. He will easily be able to cover this fine.

