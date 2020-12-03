James White shares update on his mom’s recovery

James White on Wednesday provided an update about the status of his mother.

The New England Patriots running back told reporters that his mother is “doing better” following a September car accident that left her injured and killed her husband/James’ father.

An update from #Patriots RB James White on his mother, who was injured in a car crash that killed her husband/JW's dad, “She’s doing better. It’s a process but she’s taking it one day at a time.’’ — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) December 2, 2020

White learned of the fatal car crash hours before his team was set to face the Seahawks in Seattle during Week 2. White did not play in that game or the following one. His mother was in critical condition following the crash but has since improved.

White has been with the Patriots since being drafted by the team in 2014. He has 26 attempts for 88 yards and two touchdowns. A significant receiving threat out of the backfield, White also has 34 catches for 266 yards.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC-BY 3.0