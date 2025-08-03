Member of Jason and Travis Kelce’s extended family dies

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and former All-Pro offensive lineman Jason Kelce have lost a member of their extended family.

Ed Kelce, who is Travis and Jason’s dad, shared an obituary on Facebook Saturday for his girlfriend Maureen Maguire, who recently died at the age of 74. The obituary states that Maguire “passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones” and describes Ed Kelce as her “beloved friend.”

“She also grew an unexpected love for football later in life, sharing many laughs and adventures with her beloved friend Ed Kelce and her loyal dog Butch,” the obituary reads. “Together, they traveled often and attended football games and concerts, and embraced every opportunity to enjoy life to the fullest.”

Ed Kelce spoke about Maguire in interviews leading up to Super Bowl LVIII in early 2024. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times that was published the day before the Super Bowl, Ed shared a story about how Maguire once joked with Taylor Swift when Swift was posing for a photo with Ed. Maguire told Swift, “Hey, that’s my boyfriend.”

Swift, of course, has been dating Travis Kelce for quite some time.

Ed also said in a different interview that he could not recall Swift’s name the first time he met her and that Maguire jokingly called him an “idiot” because of it.

Ed was married to Travis and Jason’s mom Donna for 25 years before they got divorced around a decade ago. They have said the split was amicable and that they remain close friends. Both have been spotted attending Travis and Jason’s games over the years, and Donna seems to have a close relationship with Swift.