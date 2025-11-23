Jerry Jeudy commits an all-time boneheaded move vs. Raiders

Jerry Jeudy f’d around and found out during Sunday’s game.

The Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jeudy committed an all-time move of idiocy during Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders. During the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., Jeudy got wide open for a long completion from quarterback Shedeur Sanders off the first play of a Browns drive.

Unfortunately for the Browns though, Jeudy decided to start acting a fool. While he was still well inbounds, Jeudy inexplicably began high-stepping while in the middle of the Raiders defense. He was caught from behind by Las Vegas safety Jeremy Chinn, who easily punched the football out of Jeudy’s grasp.

The fumble was then recovered by the Raiders, turning a big 39-yard gain for the Browns into an absolute disaster. Here is the video.

Jerry Jeudy what in the world man. pic.twitter.com/JhvyLaT3Fx — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 23, 2025

Have a look at another angle of Jeudy’s doozy.

SCENES in Vegas, Shedeur finds a wide-open Jerry Jeudy then this happens! pic.twitter.com/h5xLxhieRV — NFL UK & Ireland (@NFLUKIRE) November 23, 2025

The former Pro Bowler Jeudy is in his fifth career NFL season. But that was a goof-up that you wouldn’t even expect from a player in Pop Warner.

Fortunately for the Browns, Jeudy’s court jester moment did not really matter in the end as they were up 14-3 at the time and maintained a double-digit lead into the fourth quarter. But for a player who has been known for volatility throughout his career, Jeudy did not do his reputation any favors with that complete embarrassment of a mistake.