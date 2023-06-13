Jets sign another ex-Packers player

The New York Jets are bringing in yet another old Aaron Rodgers cohort.

According to a report Tuesday by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Jets are signing former Green Bay Packers defensive back Adrian Amos. They are giving Amos a one-year deal worth up to $4 million.

Toggling between both safety positions, the 30-year-old Amos had started all 66 games for the Packers over the last four seasons. He finished second on the team last season in combined tackles (102) and fourth in passes defended (five). Amos also has ten career interceptions to his name.

With the four-time MVP Rodgers arriving this offseason, the Jets have quickly become Packers East. Receivers Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Malik Taylor, three of Rodgers’ former targets in Green Bay, all recently signed with the Jets. Amos now joins backup QB Tim Boyle and offensive linemen Adam Pankey and Billy Turner as the other ex-Packers in East Rutherford. The Jets even have an old Packers coach on staff now too.