Son of famous ESPN analyst gets waived

Jordan Clark looks on
Notre Dame graduate senior Jordan Clark walks into football practice Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at the Irish Athletics Center in South Bend. Credit: Austin Hough / South Bend Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

The son of a longtime ESPN analyst has been waived by the New York Jets, though he may have a chance of returning to the team.

Jordan Clark, the son of ESPN analyst and former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark, was waived by the Jets on Tuesday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter says New York is expected to sign Clark to a practice-squad deal if he is not claimed off waivers.

Clark signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame in April. He played five seasons at Arizona State before transferring to Notre Dame last year. Clark had 29 total tackles, an interception and 5 passes defended in 16 games with the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame lost to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Clark had 3 total tackles in that contest.

Ryan Clark played in the NFL for 13 seasons, the bulk of which he spent in Pittsburgh. He made the Pro Bowl in 2011 and won a Super Bowl with the Steelers in 2008.

.
