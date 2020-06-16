John Lynch contract extension could be up next for 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers on Monday announced that they had signed Kyle Shanahan to a six-year contract extension. Next up on their list will probably be general manager John Lynch.

CSN Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco says the 49ers prioritized an extension for Shanahan because they felt the young coach’s compensation had lagged behind his peers. His new contract makes him one of the top-five paid coaches in the league, according to Adam Schefter. They feel that is deserving after Shanahan led the Niners to the Super Bowl.

Contrarily, Lynch’s contract reportedly stacks up well against his peers, which may have made it less of a priority to get him a new contract as quickly.

The Niners hired Shanahan and Lynch at the same time in 2017 and will likely keep them together on the same contractual timeline. That means a Lynch extension would likely run through 2025.

Two duo produced teams that went 10-22 in their first two years, but they took a major leap in 2019 and went 13-3. San Francisco is pleased about the direction of the franchise and wants it to continue.