Josh Allen shares 1 big improvement he is focusing on

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has consistently improved since entering the NFL. That habit is not stopping after his breakout 2021 season, either.

Allen revealed that he will be focusing heavily on ball placement this offseason. The quarterback held himself responsible for the fact that Bills receivers struggled to rack up yards after the catch last season, and wants to fix the issue.

“I think, myself especially, making sure I’m on time, making the right reads and giving our guys good enough balls to get some some more RAC,” Allen said Wednesday, via Ryan Talbot of Syracuse.com. “That’s one thing I think, on offense, run after catch was wasn’t very high last year, but again, that’s me putting the ball where it needs to be and allow our guys to catch in a good position to make a run after the catch. So working on that, that’s been been one of my biggest takeaways in this offseason and trying to work on just ball placement and allowing our receivers to do that.”

Allen’s offseason work has been a regular part of his career growth, and he’s sought help from a lot of sources. The work has consistently paid dividends, so Allen’s efforts to better lead his receivers will bear watching in 2022.