Josh McDaniels makes interesting admission about failed Broncos stint

Josh McDaniels is one of a number of Bill Belichick assistants who struck out on his own as a head coach and wound up failing. It turns out that McDaniels knows that and thinks he may have leaned a bit too hard into his New England Patriots connection.

McDaniels made an interesting admission Thursday about his first stint as a head coach with the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010. The longtime Patriots offensive coordinator said he’d tried to emulate Belichick a bit too much, and it cost him. He’s being careful to take a different approach in his second chance as a head coach with the Las Vegas Raiders.

McDaniels acknowledges he tried to copy too much of his experience in New England in his first HC job. "I'm not Bill…I can't be. I'm just going to be myself and hopefully a good leader for this team." — Patrick Claybon (@PatrickClaybon) May 26, 2022

That’s important self-reflection on McDaniels’ part, one that too many ex-Patriots coaches don’t seem to do. He has made similar comments in the past, alluding to the fact that he was not much of a people person in Denver. Belichick certainly makes it work without being cuddly, but that is a much easier task when he can point to his resume and track record of success. McDaniels can’t do that, and people can chafe under that style of leadership when it isn’t backed with results.