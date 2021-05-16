Former Austin Peay DB Juantarius Bryant falls victim to Falcons tryout hoax

Former Austin Peay defensive back Juantarius Bryant was the victim of a cruel hoax that convinced him he was getting a tryout opportunity with the Atlanta Falcons.

In a statement posted to his Twitter, Bryant said he had been contacted by a phone number with an Atlanta area code claiming to be Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees. Bryant even traveled to the Falcons’ facility and did not realize that the tryout opportunity was not legitimate until he arrived and tried to check in. Bryant called it “one of the most embarrassing things that has ever happened to me.”

It’s been a rough few days, but I felt the need to clear the air and get this off my chest. Honestly ready to move on from the situation. pic.twitter.com/yUJELOstZW — Juantarius Bryant (@TheyLoveMyHair_) May 15, 2021

Bryant’s agent Corey Alexander praised Bryant for handling the situation “with class” and added that he has been in touch with the Falcons organization about what happened.

Juan has handled this situation with class. I hate the situation and have talked with representatives at the Atlanta Falcons. All parties involved are frustrated but @TheyLoveMyHair_ will get his opportunity soon. https://t.co/dCDSkx4B8C — Coach Alexander (@coreyralexander) May 16, 2021

This is a pretty brutal hoax, and it’s hard not to feel sorry for Bryant. One also has to wonder where his agent was and whether more should have been done to confirm the tryout opportunity.

Unfortunately, these things do happen in the NFL, and not just to players. Hopefully Bryant gets a legitimate opportunity soon.