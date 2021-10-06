JuJu Smith-Schuster had awesome gesture for woman at supermarket

JuJu Smith-Schuster was in the right place at the right time when he was out doing some shopping this week, and the Pittsburgh Steelers star took advantage of an opportunity to better someone’s day.

Chris Mueller, a freelance writer for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, happened to be at a Giant Eagle Supermarket in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night when he witnessed Smith-Schuster pay for a fellow shopper’s entire cart of groceries. Mueller said the woman could not find her debit card and sent her friend out to the car to look for it. As she was frantically looking for the card, Smith-Schuster came up behind her and paid for all of her items.

You can read the first-hand account below:

He was totally low-key about it, def didn’t want attention. Took a couple pics and left quietly. She started crying, especially once she found out it was JuJu. No doubt he made her month. If you ask me … this is what it’s all about pic.twitter.com/Xv7sAgXCrd — Chris Mueller (@bychrismueller) October 6, 2021

The woman initially did not know that the man who paid for her items was a Steelers player. Mueller says she was overwhelmed with emotion after a manager informed her.

What a classy gesture from Smith-Schuster. The wide receiver has just 15 catches in four games this season and has not gotten off to a great start. He also brought some negative attention to the Steelers last year, but Kudos to him for making a real impact in the community.