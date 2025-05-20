Justin Jefferson makes his thoughts on flag football in Olympics very clear

Justin Jefferson has made his thoughts on flag football being in the Olympics very clear.

NFL owners met in Minneapolis, Minn., on Tuesday to discuss many league issues. The owners voted to approve the participation of NFL players in the flag football event for the 2028 Summer Olympics, which are set to take place in Los Angeles, Calif.

Jefferson, who is a star receiver for the Vikings, thinks it’s awesome that NFL players will have the chance to play in the Olympics.

“To be honest, I’m at a loss for words,” Jefferson said Tuesday, via ESPN reporter Brooke Pryor. “To think about the chance of playing in the Olympics and getting a gold medal, it’s a dream.”

Though Jefferson thinks this is a great development, he is not yet sure whether he would compete in the Olympics.

“I definitely would look forward to it if it came down to it, but that’s something I have to ask myself,” he said.

Jefferson would undoubtedly be a top option if he were to play. The 25-year-old has been among the top receivers in the NFL ever since joining the league in 2020. He had 103 catches for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns in 17 games last season.

Good luck to other countries in having defensive players who can keep up with Jefferson. That is, unless those countries also have NFL players on their teams.