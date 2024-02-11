Kadarius Toney’s status for Super Bowl revealed

Kadarius Toney was removed from the injury report leading up to Super Bowl LVIII, but it does not sound like the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver will have an opportunity to make an impact in the game.

Toney is not expected to play on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Toney caught a touchdown pass in Kansas City’s 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII a year ago. Some people predicted that the former first-round pick would have a breakout season in 2023, but he has been more of a liability for the Chiefs than anything.

After he was made inactive for the AFC Championship Game two weeks ago due to a hip injury and “personal” reason, Toney unloaded on the Chiefs in a viral Instagram Live rant. He said he was “not hurt” and called the injury designation “cap,” which is slang for lying. You can see the video here.

The last time Toney played was when the Chiefs beat the New England Patriots in Week 15. He had a brutal dropped pass in that game that led to an interception (video here). The week before, Toney committed a crucial blunder that cost Kansas City a win against the Buffalo Bills.

Toney was almost certainly benched for the AFC Championship Game because of his erratic play, but the Chiefs gave him an injury designation as a favor to him. He may now be a healthy scratch for the biggest game of the year.