Khalil Mack ruled out for season with foot injury

Khalil Mack has missed time this season with a foot injury, and it is one that will now force him to sit out until 2022.

The Bears have decided to place Mack on injured reserve so he can undergo foot surgery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Mack has not played since Oct. 24 and the team was hopeful rest would allow him to recover, but that did not happen.

Chicago is 3-6 and highly unlikely to compete for a playoff spot, which may have also been a factor in the decision.

Mack was having another great year, as he recorded six sacks in just seven games. It’s a shame the former Defensive Player of the Year’s season has been cut short.