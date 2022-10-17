Kyler Murray has telling comment about Cardinals’ struggles

The Arizona Cardinals have gotten off to a fairly brutal start to the 2022 season, particularly on offense. Those struggles have quarterback Kyler Murray openly confused and frustrated.

Murray made a fairly telling comment after Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks, a game in which the Cardinals failed to score an offensive touchdown. The quarterback admitted that things had not been this difficult for him since he was a rookie adapting to the league.

“Probably rookie year, that’s probably the last time s–t has felt this hard,” Murray said, via Darren Urban of the team’s official website.

The concerning thing is that Murray seems to be at a loss for how to turn things around. He is not playing under a new scheme, and while changes have been made to the offensive personnel, it has hardly been a total overhaul. To make matters worse, a significant injury appears likely to cause even more problems.

The 2-4 Cardinals are bottom five in yards per play, a far cry from the dynamic offense they have previously been. Murray does not look like he knows how to fix it, either.