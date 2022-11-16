Lamar Jackson responds to Baker Mayfield’s quote about his mom

Baker Mayfield once famously said he was intimidated by Lamar Jackson’s mother. Jackson himself found out about that for the first time on Wednesday.

Jackson was asked Wednesday about Mayfield’s joking admission that he found Jackson’s mother Felicia Jones to be a thoroughly intimidating figure. Jackson was remarkably unaware of this, and clearly found it hilarious.

Lamar Jackson responds to Baker Mayfield: “He said he’s intimidated by my mama?!?!” 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/QJuQCitJ9e — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) November 16, 2022

“He said he’s intimidated by my mama? Haven’t heard that one,” Jackson said, looking rather bewildered by the question.

The Mayfield story first surfaced about a year ago, and Mayfield did not hide from it when asked about it this year. As the story goes, Jones and Mayfield met while Mayfield and Jackson were competing for the Heisman Trophy in 2016 and 2017. Jones said Mayfield needed to come to Florida and take part in Jackson’s grueling workout program, which Mayfield apparently shied away from.

Mayfield will not start when the Panthers face the Ravens this weekend. Maybe he can avoid another encounter with Jones that way.