Lamar Jackson shares first video message after agreeing to new contract

Lamar Jackson has a new contract and seems to be pretty excited.

Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday agreed to a five-year contract worth $260 million. The Ravens confirmed the deal by sharing a tweet that included a video of Jackson’s first message to the team’s fans after agreeing to the deal.

We’ve agreed in principle on a 5-year contract extension with QB @Lj_era8‼️ 😈😈😈😈 pic.twitter.com/tQj1Rzqcha — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 27, 2023

“You know for the last few months, there’s been a lot of he-said, she-said. Lot of nail-biting, lot of head-scratching going on. But for the next five years, there’s a lot of ‘Flock’ going on. Let’s go, baby. Let’s go. Can’t wait to be there, can’t wait to light up M&T (Stadium) for the next five years. Let’s get it!” Jackson said.

Jackson was talking about the nickname for Ravens fans, which is the “Ravens Flock.” He seems to be happy about matters, which is good news for Baltimore.

Jackson’s contract situation was the big topic of conversation for the Ravens over the last year. The former MVP’s contract guarantee demands were believed to be lofty and standing in the way of a new deal. But once Jalen Hurts agreed to a deal with Philly, Jackson apparently came to the table ready to agree to a similar contract.

He and the team have to be relieved that matters have finally been resolved and the team can now move forward with building the rest of their team.