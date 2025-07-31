Ex-Pro Bowl RB announces retirement from NFL

A former Pro Bowl running back has announced his retirement from the NFL.

Latavius Murray announced on Thursday that he is calling it a career. Jordan Schultz shared a video recapping Murray’s football journey from high school through the NFL.

Veteran RB Latavius Murray is retiring from the NFL.



Former 6th-round pick finished his career with over 8,000 yards and 61 TDs — and was highly respected by coaches and players, as you can tell in this video: pic.twitter.com/gDVUePVAYb — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 31, 2025

Murray last played in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills in 2023. He played in 16 games and finished with 300 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns.

In total, Murray played nine seasons in the NFL for six different teams. His career got off to a promising start with the then-Oakland Raiders, who drafted Murray in the sixth round out of UCF in 2013.

Murray broke out in 2015 with 1,066 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl that season and had 12 rushing scores the following year, but he wound up having only the one 1,000-yard campaign.

In addition to the Bills and Raiders, Murray also had brief stints with the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos. He finishes his career with 6,552 rushing yards, 1,620 receiving yards and 61 total touchdowns.