Le’Veon Bell seems to shade Jamal Adams after trade

Le’Veon Bell doesn’t seem particularly impressed by how Jamal Adams conducted himself prior to his trade away from the New York Jets.

Bell credited Adams with being a key reason behind the running back’s decision to sign with the Jets a year ago, saying that Adams “was doing everything to get me here” and crediting the safety for making the signing happen. A year later, Adams essentially pushed his way out of the organization.

On Saturday, after the Adams trade was made official, Bell took what seemed to be a pretty clear shot at Adams via social media.

ppl do all the hootin & hollerin to get you brought in, just to leave…lol like people weird yooo, the internet got these dudes doin whatever for attention, even when they tell you sh*t they don’t believe themselves — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 25, 2020

Bell seems to feel a bit betrayed, and while Adams had his own reasons for wanting to leave, you can hardly blame the running back. Bell had a dismal first season with the Jets that ended with him becoming the subject of trade rumors. Now the guy who played a huge role in recruiting Bell pushed his way out of the organization. It’s fair to say Bell may no longer be as much of a fan anymore.