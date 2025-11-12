Jaguars coach makes cryptic comment about Travis Hunter’s future

Travis Hunter underwent season-ending surgery on his right knee, raising questions about his future as a two-way player. Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen on Wednesday did very little to silence those questions.

Coen said the Jaguars would eventually have a discussion on how Hunter will be used in the future, though likely not until the offseason. While the coach said it would be “premature” to make a decision now, he did say the Jaguars would look closely at how he was used in the seven games prior to his injury.

“I understand there’s a lot of questions about if he’ll remain a two-way player and all those kind of things,” Coen said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. “All of that is very premature and at the end of the day, like every player on this roster, he’ll be evaluated at the end of the season and we’ll be able to give him his three better, three best and the things that we need to continue to improve upon and the things we need to build on.”

The Jaguars have always been adamant that they see Hunter as a two-way player and that his flexibility is a bonus to his value. If it is contributing to injuries, however, they may have no choice but to reassess that. Many are already calling on them to do so.

Hunter caught 28 passes for 298 yards and a touchdown before his season-ending injury, and seemed to be rounding into form before he got hurt.