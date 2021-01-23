Mack Wilson has cool reaction to latest Patrick Mahomes health update

Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson was responsible for the hit that knocked Patrick Mahomes out of Sunday’s AFC Divisional game, but it’s clear that Wilson is rooting for the Chiefs quarterback to be good to go for the AFC Championship.

Wilson reacted to the news that Mahomes is increasingly likely to play Sunday on social media in a pretty cool way.

Wilson took some criticism for the hit he put on Mahomes, but defended himself after the game. It’s pretty obvious that he didn’t want Mahomes to get hurt, and that he’s been rooting for the Kansas City quarterback to be healthy enough to face the Buffalo Bills.

Some of Wilson’s Browns teammates may not have impressed one Chiefs star with their conduct after the hit. It sure seems like Wilson can’t really be criticized, though.