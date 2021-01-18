Mack Wilson defends himself over hit on Patrick Mahomes

Mack Wilson defended himself after Sunday’s playoff game over his hit on Patrick Mahomes.

Wilson is the Cleveland Browns player who tackled Mahomes and knocked the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback out of the AFC Divisional Round playoff game. Mahomes came up woozy as seen here and was declared out for the game with a concussion.

Wilson saw the accusations that he made a dirty play against Mahomes and defended himself on Twitter. He told people to keep threats to themselves.

Never been a dirty player in my life. I just try my best to play fast and make plays. Don’t try to insult me & keep the threats to yourself. — Mack Wilson (@5mackwilson1) January 17, 2021

Wilson also showed some sportsmanship by wishing Mahomes well and a quick recovery.

Prayers to @PatrickMahomes . I pray you back next week! Go be great like you have been! — Mack Wilson (@5mackwilson1) January 17, 2021

Mahomes wrote back with a friendly tweet showing he didn’t hold anything against Wilson.

All good brother! https://t.co/ORwLG6eFTV — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 17, 2021

Perhaps no player was more upset with the Mahomes play than Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Even though Kansas City had a big scare, Chad Henne helped them pull out a 22-17 win. Based on what Andy Reid is saying, it seems like Mahomes will be OK for the AFC Championship Game against Buffalo.