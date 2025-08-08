Marshawn Lynch threw an elbow at Seahawks player while working as photographer

Marshawn Lynch worked as a credentialed photographer during Thursday night’s preseason game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks, and the former Pro Bowl running back appeared to take his job very seriously.

Lynch, who played for both the Seahawks and Raiders during his NFL career, was on the sideline with a camera at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. That can be a dangerous job at times, but Lynch is not most photographers.

Seahawks running back George Holani ran out of bounds near the goal line while trying to score a touchdown during the first quarter. Holani was just about to collide with Lynch when “Beast Mode” stuck out an elbow.

It almost looked like Lynch was both trying to protect his camera and also show he still has it:

*Photographer* Marshawn Lynch protecting the camera at all costs 😭



(via @Seahawks) pic.twitter.com/4wfFr2cDta — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 8, 2025

Most other photographers probably would have scrambled to get out of the way. Lynch, of course, was a five-time Pro Bowl back who was known for running through defenders. Even at age 39 and several years removed from playing, he clearly still is not afraid of a little contact.

Lynch’s media assignment continued a recent trend of former star athletes trying their hands at photography. Ken Griffey Jr. has gotten into photography since his retirement from Major League Baseball, and he was praised for a shot he captured at the Masters earlier this year.