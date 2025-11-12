Marvin Harrison Jr. had an unexpected surgery

The Arizona Cardinals will be without Marvin Harrison Jr. in Week 11 and potentially beyond after the star wide receiver had an unexpected surgical procedure.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon announced on Wednesday that Harrison underwent surgery earlier in the week following a bout of appendicitis.

Harrison will not be able to play in Arizona’s home game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Harrison has been productive in his second NFL season with 525 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns, but he has yet to top the 100-yard receiving mark through nine games. The former Ohio State star eclipsed that mark just twice as a rookie last year and finished with 885 yards and 8 touchdowns.

The Cardinals have looked better offensively in recent weeks with Kyle Murray on injured reserve and Jacoby Brissett starting for the team. Arizona pulled off an upset win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9, and Harrison had a season-high 7 catches for 96 yards and a touchdown in that game. The wideout had just 3 catches for 33 yards and a score in the Cardinals’ 44-22 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Though an appendectomy is a routine procedure, it is possible Harrison could miss multiple weeks while recovering.