Matthew Stafford responds to rumor about avoiding Patriots

Did Matthew Stafford really ask the Detroit Lions to avoid trading him to the New England Patriots? He’s not confirming it, but he’s not denying it either.

Stafford sat down for a lengthy interview with Mitch Albom of the Detroit Free Press after the quarterback was traded to the Los Angeles Rams. Stafford was asked directly about rumors that he specifically asked not to be traded to the Patriots, and he had an interesting response.

“Well, what’s accurate is — and this is an incredible thing by (the Lions) — I asked to go to a team that was ready to win a championship,” Stafford said. “And, you know, there were a few teams on that list. There were a few teams that were not on that list. And they were respectful of that and understood completely. I had thoughts and reasons for each one of them.”

Reports indicated that Stafford was very adamant about not wanting to wind up in New England. If true, it certainly speaks to how at least one player views that organization quite differently than the days where veteran players would go out of their way to land there and buy in with the knowledge they stood a good chance at winning a title. Stafford appears very happy to be with the Rams, but this might not sit well with Patriots fans.

Photo: A Healthier Michigan/Flickr via cc-by-sa 2.0