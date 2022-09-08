Micah Parsons sums up most of NFL’s feelings on Tom Brady

Tom Brady has been making life difficult for opposing defenses for more than two decades, and one Dallas Cowboys star is not afraid to admit that he wants no part of it.

Micah Parsons, who is entering his second NFL season, has only played against Brady one time. That was apparently enough. With the Cowboys preparing to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their season opener, Parsons joked with reporters on Wednesday that it is about time for Brady to retire.

Micah Parsons joked when asked about Tom Brady playing longer than Parsons has been alive: “We got to get him out of this league. He’s been dominating this league too long.” Parsons added about TB: “He wants to kill you. He wants to step on your throat like you’re a roach.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 7, 2022

Parsons also compared Brady to a superhero. He said the 45-year-old simply refuses to stay down.

Micah Parsons comparing Tom Brady to a superhero: “I’ve seen the Hulk get beat up. I’ve seen Thor get beat up. I’ve seen Captain America get beat up. But they always get back up and find a way to get to their destination. … (Brady) gets beat up, but he gets back up.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 7, 2022

A lot of players must have been excited when Brady announced his retirement at the start of the offseason. Unfortunately for them, the seven-time Super Bowl champion changed his mind less than two months later. There has been a lot of talk recently about Brady’s love of the game causing problems for him at home, but he is sticking around for at least one more season.

Parsons has an opportunity to make life difficult for Brady on Sunday night. He would clearly prefer to do it against someone else, and who can blame him?