Micah Parsons sums up most of NFL’s feelings on Tom Brady

September 8, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Tom Brady has been making life difficult for opposing defenses for more than two decades, and one Dallas Cowboys star is not afraid to admit that he wants no part of it.

Micah Parsons, who is entering his second NFL season, has only played against Brady one time. That was apparently enough. With the Cowboys preparing to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their season opener, Parsons joked with reporters on Wednesday that it is about time for Brady to retire.

Parsons also compared Brady to a superhero. He said the 45-year-old simply refuses to stay down.

A lot of players must have been excited when Brady announced his retirement at the start of the offseason. Unfortunately for them, the seven-time Super Bowl champion changed his mind less than two months later. There has been a lot of talk recently about Brady’s love of the game causing problems for him at home, but he is sticking around for at least one more season.

Parsons has an opportunity to make life difficult for Brady on Sunday night. He would clearly prefer to do it against someone else, and who can blame him?

