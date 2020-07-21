Michael Bennett announces retirement from NFL

Michael Bennett proved he is still capable of being a productive player during his time with the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys last season, but the star defensive end is calling it a career.

Bennett announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday that he is retiring from the NFL. He said the decision “feels a little like death of self” but that he is looking forward to spending more time with his wife and children.

Bennett was part of the original “Legion of Boom” defense with the Seattle Seahawks, and he has been one of the steadiest pass-rushers in the NFL for years. He still managed to rack up 6.5 sacks last season and finishes his career with 69.5.

We saw how much passion Bennett still has for the game with the fiery locker room speech he gave the Cowboys last year, but he’ll turn 35 in November. That’s older by NFL player standards, and his younger brother Martellus has already retired. The NFL won’t be quite the same without the Bennett brothers.