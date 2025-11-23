Michael Strahan hit Jay Glazer with the most savage zinger

Jay Glazer looks a lot different now than he did when he began his career at FOX Sports more than two decades ago, and Michael Strahan had a ruthless way of pointing that out on Sunday.

During the Week 12 edition of the “FOX NFL Sunday” pregame show, a photo was shown of Glazer serving as the sideline reporter for a game in 2005. The 55-year-old obviously looked much younger, and he even had some hair on his head.

The FOX studio crew pounced all over the opportunity to rip on Glazer, but Strahan went the hardest. He said Glazer looks like he “ate that guy” in the old clip.

"You look like you ate that guy." 😭



How 'bout @JayGlazer back in the day?! 😂👏 pic.twitter.com/GM83e6m4hu — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 23, 2025

Glazer is involved with MMA training, so a lot of the weight he has put on is muscle. Strahan seemed like he meant it another way.

Strahan and Howie Long got a real charge out of that zinger.