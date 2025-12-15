Larry Brown Sports

Mike Vrabel called out refs after Patriots’ loss

Mike Vrabel looks on
Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel heads to the practice fields for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel had some complaints about the officiating during his team’s loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Vrabel felt that inconsistent officiating was an issue in the Patriots’ 35-31 loss to Buffalo at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. In his weekly appearance on WEEI, the Patriots coach came armed with stats that he argued meant the Bills got a favorable whistle during the game.

“I’ll say this: the Bills lead the NFL in offensive holds, and I’ll leave it at that. That would be hard for me to understand, how a team that is coming into the game leading, and that’s how they play, didn’t have one yesterday. So that’s hard for me to understand,” Vrabel said.

Thad Brown of WROC, who also co-hosts the team’s pregame show, pointed out that Vrabel’s stat is not nearly as bad as it sounds. The Bills as a team actually average less than one offensive holding call per game.

Vrabel obviously wants to make sure his team gets calls in the future, so there is a bit of gamesmanship involved here. Still, this risks coming off like sour grapes, especially since his team blew a 21-point lead twice.

The Patriots remain in excellent position and are only one game behind the Denver Broncos for the top seed in the AFC. On the other hand, they will now have to hold off the Bills for the AFC East crown, which got more difficult after Sunday’s defeat.

.

