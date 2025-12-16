Zac Taylor had 4-word explanation for why Bengals won’t shut down Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals’ 2025 season has been one to forget. They moved to 4-10 after a 24-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Sunday.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow did not throw a touchdown pass and had 2 interceptions in the loss in yet another frustrating day for Cincinnati.

On Monday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor revealed that Burrow will start for the rest of the year, even with the team out of the playoff hunt. Taylor gave the reason in four words.

“We want to win,” Taylor said.

Burrow has played just five games this season after having turf toe surgery following Week 2. In his absence, it was a combination of Jake Browning and Joe Flacco starting at quarterback. Flacco was acquired via a trade with the Cleveland Browns after Burrow’s injury.

However, the Bengals have won just once in the last seven games. Burrow even raised some eyebrows when he expressed frustration with the Bengals organization, causing some to wonder what the future holds for him.

For now, Taylor is rolling with Burrow as the starter for the final three games, which come against the Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals and Browns.