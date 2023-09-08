Myles Garrett responds to Ja’Marr Chase’s comments about Browns

Ja’Marr Chase made some comments this week that did not sit well with Cleveland Browns fans, and Myles Garrett says he is planning to have a word with the star wide receiver.

With the Cincinnati Bengals preparing to face the Browns in Week 1, Chase was reminded on Thursday that his team has not had much recent success against their division rival, as Cleveland has won five of the last six meetings. Chase said he barely pays attention to any of that because “Cleveland is Cleveland.”

Chase also took a swipe at the Browns over their elf mascot. You can see the video here.

Garrett was asked on Friday about Chase’s comments. He smiled said the star receiver “didn’t have to go there” with making fun of the Browns’ mascot.

#Browns Myles Garrett acknowledges #Bengals Ja’Marr Chase went too far with the “elves” thing. Says he might have to talk to him before or after the game pic.twitter.com/LRlpWFsu5k — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 8, 2023

“He didn’t have to go there. The elves part … he knew better. We might have to have a discussion after the game, maybe during if I see him. Yeah, the elves is a little bit too far,” Garrett said.

It seemed like Garrett was joking. That does not mean he and his teammates are going to ignore the comments.

Before the Browns played the Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs a few years ago, JuJu Smith-Schuster made very similar remarks to Chase’s about facing Cleveland. The Browns said they were motivated by the perceived lack of respect. They may feel the same way about what Chase said.