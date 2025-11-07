Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

New details emerge about Jayden Daniels’ elbow injury

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Jayden Daniels gets ready to throw a pass
Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a gruesome elbow injury during his team’s Week 9 game against the Seattle Seahawks, but he has since received some positive news.

Daniels dislocated his elbow late in the Commanders’ 38-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks last week. He was diagnosed with a dislocated left elbow and is expected to miss several games. However, tests have revealed that there are no fractures or ligament damage, so Daniels does not need to undergo surgery.

On Friday, Tashan Reed of the Washington Post reported that Daniels will not be placed on injured reserve. The plan is for Daniels to sit out the next two games and be reevaluated after the Commanders’ have their bye in Week 12.

Reed noted that the injury could be similar to the one that Los Angeles Chargers pass-rusher Khalil Mack suffered earlier this season. Mack was injured on Sept. 16 and returned on Oct. 19.

The Commanders were trailing 38-7 in the fourth quarter at the time Daniels got hurt. That led to Washington head coach Dan Quinn being criticized for leaving Daniels in. Quinn addressed the controversial decision earlier this week.

Daniels battled knee and hamstring injuries before he hurt his elbow. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year has thrown for 1,184 yards, 8 touchdowns and 2 interceptions this season while rushing for 262 yards and an additional 2 scores.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App