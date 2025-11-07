New details emerge about Jayden Daniels’ elbow injury

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a gruesome elbow injury during his team’s Week 9 game against the Seattle Seahawks, but he has since received some positive news.

Daniels dislocated his elbow late in the Commanders’ 38-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks last week. He was diagnosed with a dislocated left elbow and is expected to miss several games. However, tests have revealed that there are no fractures or ligament damage, so Daniels does not need to undergo surgery.

On Friday, Tashan Reed of the Washington Post reported that Daniels will not be placed on injured reserve. The plan is for Daniels to sit out the next two games and be reevaluated after the Commanders’ have their bye in Week 12.

#Commanders QB Jayden Daniels only has a dislocated elbow; there's no fractures or ligament damage and he won't need surgery, per source. The team won't place him on injured reserve and will re-evaluate him after the Week 12 bye. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) November 7, 2025

Reed noted that the injury could be similar to the one that Los Angeles Chargers pass-rusher Khalil Mack suffered earlier this season. Mack was injured on Sept. 16 and returned on Oct. 19.

The Commanders were trailing 38-7 in the fourth quarter at the time Daniels got hurt. That led to Washington head coach Dan Quinn being criticized for leaving Daniels in. Quinn addressed the controversial decision earlier this week.

Daniels battled knee and hamstring injuries before he hurt his elbow. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year has thrown for 1,184 yards, 8 touchdowns and 2 interceptions this season while rushing for 262 yards and an additional 2 scores.