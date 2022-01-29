New report reveals when Tom Brady may announce future plans

The NFL world is waiting for Tom Brady to make a decision on his playing future, and a new report indicates that could come fairly quickly.

Brady is expected to make an announcement about his plans for the 2022 season in “the coming days,” according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. Sources close to Brady told La Canfora that the expectation is that Brady will retire.

There are two reported reasons for Brady’s motivation to make a fairly quick announcement. The report says that Brady is a student of the game and would not want to upstage the Super Bowl, so any announcement would be more likely to come in the week leading up to the Pro Bowl. Brady reportedly is not likely to wait until after the Super Bowl, as that could make the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offseason planning more difficult.

Brady has been notably mum about his future since the Buccaneers’ season ended last Sunday. The 44-year-old quarterback said he intended to take some time to think about his plans. This report clearly makes it sound like he’s strongly leaning in one direction.

Photo: Jan 16, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) drops back to pass in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports