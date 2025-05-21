NFL reveals surprising team choice for ‘Hard Knocks’

The NFL has revealed its team choice for “Hard Knocks” this season, and it is a group that would not have previously been able to appear on the program.

The Buffalo Bills will be the subject of the training camp edition of “Hard Knocks” in 2025. The Bills will be on the program despite reaching the AFC Championship last year.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces some fun ones — The #Bills will participate in Hard Knocks during training camp…



And the NFC East will be the focus for in-season Hard Knocks. pic.twitter.com/iN9pslFKLz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 21, 2025

In the past, teams were exempted from being chosen for “Hard Knocks” if they made the playoffs in either of the previous two seasons, had a first-year head coach, or had appeared on the program in the last 10 years. The NFL significantly changed those rules during the offseason, and clearly modified the playoff requirement, at the very least.

The Bills are likely to be a popular choice for the program. The team has a rabid fanbase, and there is an intriguing storyline in their continued inability to overcome the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC playoffs. They also have some high-profile new additions that could be spotlighted.

A lot of teams and players do not necessarily love being featured on the HBO show, as the presence of TV cameras can be a distraction. We will see if the Bills embrace it.