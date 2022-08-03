NFL makes decision on Deshaun Watson appeal

The NFL has made a decision regarding an appeal of the Deshaun Watson discipline.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that they will appeal the ruling of Judge Sue L. Robinson.

Robinson was appointed as the disciplinary officer for the case. She sorted through the league’s investigation and decided to suspend Watson for six games for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.

Either party had 72 hours to appeal the decision. Even before Robinson’s decision was made public, the NFLPA was urging the NFL to accept the decision. But the league felt otherwise filed a brief to appeal the six-game suspension.

Commissioner Roger Goodell will decide who hears the appeal.

The NFLPA urged the NFL to accept the discipline likely because they knew the outcome would be favorable to Watson. They were correct.

The league likely recognizes that the public feels the suspension is too light, and they believe the Cleveland Browns quarterback deserves a harsher penalty.

We will know in time whether Watson’s penalty is increased.