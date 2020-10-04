NFL reportedly discussing playoff bubble following coronavirus cases

The NFL has already postponed one game and had players test positive for the coronavirus on multiple teams, which has led to talk of potentially needing a bubble plan going forward. That is still on the table, at least for the playoffs.

Discussions about playing games in a postseason bubble have picked up for the NFL internally, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. The most viable plan would involve the two conference championship games being played in a hub city.

While the idea of a playoff bubble has gained traction with the NFL’s competition committee, there are some within the NFL league office that are not excited about it. The NFL Players Association also did not want to pursue the bubble concept prior to the season, though the two sides are expected to discuss it again at some point.

The Tennessee Titans had a COVID-19 outbreak this week, which resulted in their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers being postponed until later in the season. Patriots quarterback Cam Newton also tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday morning, so New England’s game against the Chiefs has been moved to Monday night at 7 p.m. EST. No additional positive coronavirus tests had been returned from the Patriots as of Sunday morning, and the game will be played Monday if that holds true on Monday morning.

Major League Baseball had teams host regular-season games at their home cities but has moved to a bubble plan for the postseason. Players have already expressed some concerns with MLB’s setup.