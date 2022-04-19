Report: NFL Sunday Ticket ‘likely’ headed to new home

DirecTV has had held the rights to the NFL’s Sunday Ticket package since it first launched in 1994, but that is set to change after next season. Sunday Ticket is expected to land with a streaming service in 2023, and a favorite has emerged.

According to Matthew Belloni of PUCK.news, the NFL may already have a deal in place with Apple for Sunday Ticket. Belloni described the Sunday Ticket package as being “Apple’s to lose” and said one source told him a deal is in place but that Apple wants to keep it quiet for now.

DirecTV’s most recent deal with the NFL was renewed in 2014. The satellite provider pays $1.5 billion annually for the package. The new price is expected to be in the $2.5 billion range.

At least one other tech juggernaut was said to be competing with Apple.

The NFL is clearly committed to partnering with streaming services, as evidenced by Amazon becoming the exclusive provider of “Thursday Night Football” beginning next season. Many fans are unhappy with the changes, as they will come with added costs and inconvenience for those who still use cable and satellite providers.

