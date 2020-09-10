Report: No NFL players expected to sit out Week 1 in protest

NFL players are expected to protest in a variety of ways prior to their Week 1 games, and there was talk at one point that some players may even sit out to make a statement. It does not sound like that will happen, however.

Jim Trotter of NFL Media said last month that he was told by “a few prominent black players” that they were considering sitting out Week 1 as a form of protest. In his latest article on Thursday, Trotter said the likelihood of that actually happening “appears remote.”

According to Trotter, NFL players feel the league and its team owners have been making an actual effort to support them with their effort to promote social justice. Unlike two years ago when owners voted unanimously to prohibit kneeling during the national anthem, owners now say they will support such protests.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been very outspoken against national anthem protests in recent years. He has hinted that he will support players who kneel this year while also making it clear that he is concerned about how fans will view the protests.

A record number of NFL players are expected to kneel during the national anthem in the first week of the season.