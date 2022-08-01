Pacman Jones shares the 2 pieces of advice Jerry Jones gave him

Pacman Jones enjoyed a successful 12-season career in the NFL, but that career did not go smoothly.

Jones was notorious for his offseason issues early in his career. He was suspended for the entire 2007 season under the personal conduct policy. He also missed the entire 2009 season after being involved in a notorious Las Vegas strip club shooting.

Jones was on extremely thin ice and was traded by Tennessee to Dallas in early 2008. During a recent episode of “I am Athlete” show, Pacman shared the two pieces of advice Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave him upon joining his new team.

“I went to Dallas after my suspension and Jerry told me, ‘Hey man, come here and let me tell you something.’” Jones said. “He’s like, ‘Now if you want all this s–t to go away, there’s two things you’ve got to do. First thing, you’ve got to play f—ing good football. That’s first, you’ve got to play good football.

“‘Second thing, you’ve got to stop doing everything with your a– out in the street. See, when I mean a– out in the street, everybody doesn’t need to know what you are doing, you don’t need to be on the block when you go home. It’s OK to enjoy your 40 acres and these 10 cows out here. Learn how to be with yourself.’ And I didn’t understand the part about just don’t do it with your a– in the street.”

Though it may have been good advice, Jerry’s words did not sink in with Pacman. Pacman got into a fight with a bodyguard at the Cowboys’ hotel. He was suspended four games and missed a few others due to injury.

Jones finally settled down in the NFL in 2010 with the Cincinnati Bengals. From 2012-2016, he only missed two games. But Jones continued to have all sorts of legal issues though and was even arrested last year. Pacman still hasn’t completely embraced the advice from Jerry.