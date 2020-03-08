Are Panthers setting up to tank for Trevor Lawrence?

There has been a lot of talk about what the Carolina Panthers will do with Cam Newton this offseason, but the organization might be thinking about another quarterback instead.

According to Matt Miller of Bleacher Report, many within the league believe the Panthers will attempt to tank the 2020 season to try to draft Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Miller believes that the Panthers’ decision to trade Pro Bowl offensive lineman Trai Turner straight up for an aging Russell Okung serves as evidence of that.

Tanking can be easier said than done. There were widespread rumors before the 2019 season that the Miami Dolphins were going to tank for Tua Tagovailoa, and now they’re picking fifth in the NFL Draft after managing five wins. The Panthers have talent as long as Christian McCaffrey is on the roster, and they may have a harder time losing games than it seems. It still bears watching, however, if the Panthers have already fallen in love with Lawrence. They could be quite desperate to get him.