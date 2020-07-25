Patrick Mahomes encouraged by Chiefs’ coronavirus precautions

Patrick Mahomes is feeling good about the precautions taken by the Kansas City Chiefs for training camp.

Mahomes said he was initially concerned about reporting to the team’s facility for camp due to COVID-19, but was reassured when he saw the steps that had been taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

Mahomes said he was initially concerned about returning to Chiefs practice facility but said a lot of that concerned was relieved when he saw the various protocols the Chiefs have put in place. "It's better than I thought coming in.'' — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) July 25, 2020

Players being satisfied by how seriously teams are taking the virus can only be a good thing. A lot of MLB players were in the same boat ahead of their season kicking off and came away similarly impressed.

Mahomes is fresh off signing a contract worth over $500 million with the Chiefs. The reigning Super Bowl champs are poised to open their season at home against the Houston Texans on Sept. 10.