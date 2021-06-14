Look: Patrick Mahomes shows his new adidas logo and it is not impressive

Patrick Mahomes has a personalized logo through adidas that was on display recently, and it is not impressive.

Mahomes shared a photo on social media from a photoshoot involving his family. The photo gave the public its first look at the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s daughter.

But also visible in the photo was Mahomes’ new adidas logo, which features his “PM” initials.

Mahomes sporting shoe with his new adidas logo… https://t.co/wbvMuQdqMK pic.twitter.com/Vot7vkdDDB — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 11, 2021

Adidas filed for a trademark for the logo on March 29. It looks like they are already putting the logo to use.

Mahomes signed with adidas before entering the NFL in 2017. He spent his first season on the bench mostly, but his deal has since paid off. Mahomes quickly developed into an MVP and the most electric quarterback in the NFL. Adidas’ early investment in him is paying off. But that logo could use some work.