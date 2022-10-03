Patriots once again bring back ex-Pro Bowl LB

The New England Patriots are adding a familiar face ahead of their Week 5 game against the Detroit Lions.

Free agent linebacker Jamie Collins is expected to sign with the Patriots, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reports. It is unclear if the 32-year-old will begin with the practice squad or immediately be added to the active roster.

Collins was drafted by New England in the second round back in 2013. He won a Super Bowl with the team and made the Pro Bowl in 2015. Collins was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2016 in a move that surprised many people at the time, but there were questions about his work ethic.

After being cut by the Browns in 2019, Collins returned to the Patriots for a second stint with the team. He signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Detroit Lions as a free agent prior to the 2020 season. The Lions then cut him last year after failed efforts to trade him, and Collins re-signed with the Patriots last October. His contract expired after the season.

For those keeping track at home, this will be Collins’ fourth stint in New England. He had 30 total tackles, an interception and a sack in 12 games with the Patriots last season.