Patriots fans are excited about Adam Schefter’s prediction

The New England Patriots have been one of the most surprising teams of the 2025 season, and many have wondered if they will look to improve their roster by making a splash ahead of the trade deadline. ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes that is a legitimate possibility.

Schefter discussed the upcoming Nov. 4 trade deadline during a Monday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” The reporter was asked about the chances of the Patriots acquiring a notable player. He compared New England’s current situation to when the Washington Commanders traded for Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore at the deadline a year ago.

“I could see the Patriots making a move here, whether it’s for a defensive back or whether it’s for another running back for a little running back depth, whether it’s for another wide receiver, although those wide receivers are playing really well right now,” Schefter said. “I could see New England saying, ‘Hey, we’re in this great spot right now. We’ve got a chance to beat Buffalo for the division. We’ve got a chance to host a home playoff game.’

“A lot of excitement. Drake Maye is lighting it up right now. … I wouldn’t be surprised if New England made a move here before the deadline.”

"I could see the Patriots making a move before the trade deadline..



They're in a great spot right now with Drake Maye"@AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/3Gs7eMx7R9 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 27, 2025

As Schefter mentioned, Drake Maye has been outstanding in his second NFL season. The former No. 3 overall pick ranks near the top of the NFL in most major passing categories. Maye has a 118.7 passer rating, which is second behind only Lamar Jackson. Jackson has played in four fewer games than Maye, too.

The 6-2 Patriots have gotten better-than-expected production from a wide receiver corps led by Stefon Diggs, who has 42 catches for 470 yards and a touchdown. Kayshon Boutte is finally living up to his potential and has at least one touchdown in three consecutive games.

It helps that the Patriots have more than $50 million in salary cap space, which is the most in the NFL. They have the financial flexibility to make a big splash if they choose to go that route.

One veteran wide receiver who might be available has been mentioned as a natural fit for New England, but the team will likely make phone calls to several teams. Whether a trade actually comes together may depend on how much draft capital the Patriots are willing to surrender.