Report: Jakobi Meyers drawing trade interest from multiple teams

Jakobi Meyers requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders prior to the start of the season, and multiple teams reportedly have interest in the veteran wide receiver.

More than one team has shown interest in acquiring Meyers ahead of the Nov. 4 trade deadline, according to Jordan Schultz. The Raiders’ asking price sounds like an issue, however.

Schultz says Las Vegas is asking for at least a Day 2 draft pick in any potential deal for Meyers. It does not sound like rivals are willing to give up that much.

Sources: Multiple teams have shown interest in trading for #Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers, who’s in the final year of his contract and has publicly said he still wants to be traded.



However, teams have had a hard time getting a clear read on whether Las Vegas is truly willing to move… pic.twitter.com/S9ZovPwwZv — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 27, 2025

Meyers, 28, is in the final year of his contract with Las Vegas. He requested a trade in August when it became clear that the two sides were not going to agree on an extension. The Raiders said at the time that they had no plans to grant Meyers his wish, but they are off to a 2-5 start and do not look like a playoff contender in their first season under head coach Pete Carroll.

Meyers has 29 catches for 329 yards in six games this year. Quarterback Geno Smith and the Raiders rank near the bottom of the NFL in pass offense.

When asked recently about his trade request, Meyers made it clear that his stance has not changed.

Meyers was productive last season with 87 catches for 1,027 yards and four touchdowns despite having a poor quarterback situation in Las Vegas. To this point, Smith has not been a big improvement for the team.

In the event that the Raiders do trade Meyers, fans think there is one obvious suitor.