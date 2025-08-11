Patriots’ Kendrick Bourne stunned after reporter asked for his wife’s number

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne did not exactly sound comfortable with a recent request made by a local reporter.

Bourne spoke to reporters Saturday after the Patriots’ practice session at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. One reporter praised Bourne’s outfit for the day, which drew excitement from the nine-year NFL veteran.

The Patriots veteran proudly shared that his wife was his stylist and that she would love to hear about her husband getting compliments about his clothes. The wholesome exchange took an awkward turn when another reporter nervously asked for Bourne’s wife’s number, “respectfully,” of course.

Bourne: “Shoutout to my wife. She’s going to love this. She puts it all together for me. … She’s behind it all.”

Reporter: “Can I get her number? In the respectful way, for the strictly wardrobe part.”

Bourne: “Hold on, what do you mean? Hold on. What is he asking?”

A REPORTER ASKED KENDRICK BOURNE FOR HIS WIFE'S NUMBER 💀



KB: “So my wife is actually my stylist”



Reporter: “Can you give her, can I get a number?”



KB: “Hold on, what do you mean? Hold on, what is he asking? What are you asking”



Hilarious.pic.twitter.com/rm0AOc81lU — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) August 9, 2025

The entire media scrum had a good laugh as Bourne tried to process what had just occurred.

The Patriots wideout was a good sport about the whole thing. But rather than give another man his wife’s number, Bourne shared his wife Vanessa’s Instagram account.

The woman does seem to have good fashion sense.