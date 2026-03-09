Jaguars consider trade offers for standout wide receiver

The Jacksonville Jaguars may be ready to part ways with a wide receiver who not long ago was considered a future star.

The Jaguars are entertaining offers for wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., according to Connor Hughes of SNY. Jacksonville was resistant to trading Thomas at the deadline last year, but are now willing to at least listen to offers.

SOURCES: The #Jaguars are entertaining offers for WR Brian Thomas, @snytv has learned.



Both the #Jets & #Giants explored Thomas at the traded deadline last year, but Jacksonville wasn't willing to do any deal.



That stance has changed.



Thomas had a down 2025 (48 catches, 707… pic.twitter.com/VwpsvjdG0E — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 9, 2026

Thomas appeared to be on the fast track to stardom in 2024, when he tallied 87 catches for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie. His second year was less successful, and his numbers fell to 48 catches for 707 yards and two scores. He struggled to gain a rapport with Trevor Lawrence, and the Jaguars brought in Jakobi Meyers to essentially usurp him on the depth chart.

It might seem premature to give up on a talent like Thomas this quickly, but the Jaguars clearly think he is at least expendable. It remains to be seen what the asking price is, though this is not the first time we have heard about a potential trade.

Both the New York Jets and New York Giants had previous interest in Thomas. They may both come back to check in on him again now.