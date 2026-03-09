Commanders agree to $129.5 million guaranteed in deals with two players

The first day of the NFL free agency negotiation period was extremely busy.

Plenty of massive contracts were agreed to, although they can’t be signed until the new league year begins on Wednesday. On Monday afternoon, the Washington Commanders got into the action in a big way.

First, the Commanders gave a two-year extension to offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil, paying him a total of $61.5M in guaranteed money.

Commanders Pro Bowl Lt Laremy Tunsil reached agreement on a 2-year, $60.2M contract extension with Washington, per his business manager Laolu Sanni of Divine Tree.



There are $61.5M in guarantees, including the biggest signing bonus for an offensive lineman at $32.5M. Tunsil was… pic.twitter.com/u3ij9pVjUB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2026

Then, the Commanders agreed to terms on a deal for former Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Odafe Oweh. The deal is four years, $100 million, with a total of $68 million guaranteed.

Former Chargers DE Odafe Oweh reached agreement today on a four-year, $100 million deal including $68 million guaranteed with the Washington Commanders, per @DavidMulugheta and Andre Odom of Athletes First. pic.twitter.com/QN3N2a0Jri — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2026

Oweh, the Ravens’ first-round pick in 2021, was traded to the Chargers in the 2025 season. Oweh played in 12 regular-season games for LA, totaling 7.5 sacks.

Last March, the Commanders acquired Tunsil in a trade with the Houston Texans, and they now keep the talented offensive lineman in town for at least a couple more seasons.

According to Over The Cap, the Commanders had just under $87 million in cap space entering free agency, so they have been aggressive on Day 1 already.