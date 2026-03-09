Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Commanders agree to $129.5 million guaranteed in deals with two players

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
A Commanders helmet on the bench
Oct 15, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A Washington Commanders helmet on the bench against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The first day of the NFL free agency negotiation period was extremely busy.

Plenty of massive contracts were agreed to, although they can’t be signed until the new league year begins on Wednesday. On Monday afternoon, the Washington Commanders got into the action in a big way.

First, the Commanders gave a two-year extension to offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil, paying him a total of $61.5M in guaranteed money.

Then, the Commanders agreed to terms on a deal for former Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Odafe Oweh. The deal is four years, $100 million, with a total of $68 million guaranteed.

Oweh, the Ravens’ first-round pick in 2021, was traded to the Chargers in the 2025 season. Oweh played in 12 regular-season games for LA, totaling 7.5 sacks.

Last March, the Commanders acquired Tunsil in a trade with the Houston Texans, and they now keep the talented offensive lineman in town for at least a couple more seasons.

According to Over The Cap, the Commanders had just under $87 million in cap space entering free agency, so they have been aggressive on Day 1 already.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App