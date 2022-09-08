Patriots reuniting with 3-time Super Bowl champion

Bill Belichick is getting one of his old company men back.

Field Yates of ESPN reported Thursday that the New England Patriots are signing veteran offensive lineman Marcus Cannon to their practice squad. Cannon had worked out for the team earlier in the day on Thursday.

The 34-year-old Cannon has an extensive history with the Patriots. He already played nine seasons with them from 2011 to 2019 and won three total Super Bowls (XLIX, LI, and LIII). Cannon was an All-Pro in New England in 2016 as well before later being traded to Houston in 2021.

With the ability to play right tackle (primarily) or right guard, Cannon is a nice depth addition for Belichick’s side. He may also feel that he has some unfinished business to take care of in New England.