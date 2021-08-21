Patriots’ team plane flying to Haiti to provide emergency supplies

The New England Patriots’ team plane has become a symbol for providing assistance to those in need around the world. They are at it again this weekend.

The Patriots’ plane was loaded up with emergency supplies on Saturday in preparation for a trip to Haiti. Here is video of the plane taking off on its humanitarian mission to the island.

The Patriots team plane takes off on another humanitarian mission, delivering lifesaving aid to Haiti, with @PIH & @BuildHealthIntl. pic.twitter.com/uy65vKaTxM — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 21, 2021

Over 2,000 Haitians have died and over 12,000 are injured from a 7.2 earthquake that struck the island on Aug. 14. Flash flooding and mudslides as a result of a storm have further complicated matters.

Thanks to @MassGovernor and the generosity of the Kraft family, the @Patriots plane is headed to #Haiti for earthquake relief. On board are volunteer ER doctors, nursing managers, engineers, and infrastructure specialists to support BHI and PIH teams.https://t.co/diiMsODouF pic.twitter.com/mTd3JXynGN — Build Health International (@BuildHealthIntl) August 21, 2021

The plane is carrying “close to 40 pallets of critical medical equipment, supplies, medicine, water and consumables that are desperately needed to treat trauma patients, including everything from hospital beds and suture kits to small generators.” The plane is also bringing two surgeons, three physicians and a nurse, according to TMZ Sports.

Build Health International coordinated the relief items, and the Patriots supplied their plane to transport things. The Kraft family, which owns the Patriots, is also donating supplies such as drinking water, surgical masks and personal protective equipment such as masks.

The Patriots’ plane has been used for several humanitarian missions over the last two years. It helped transport COVID-19 vaccines to Central America, and it was used to transport masks to the United States from China early in the pandemic when there was a supply shortage.